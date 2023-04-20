Remembering lives lost in 1999 Columbine High School mass shooting 24 years later

LITTLETON, Colo. (KRDO) -- April 20, 2023 marks 24 years since 13 lives were lost during the Columbine High School mass shooting.

Thursday, the public was invited to gather in the State Capitol Rotunda starting at 8 a.m. The Colorado State Capitol opened its doors for a short nonpartisan ceremony. There was a moment of silence and prayer to honor the 12 students and one teacher killed in the school shooting.

The ceremony was open to the public, elected leaders of both chambers and capitol staff.

Below is a list of the victims who died on April 20, 1999.

Cassie Bernall, 17

Steven Curnow, 14

Cory DePooter, 17

Kelly Fleming, 16

Matthew Kechter, 16

Daniel Mauser, 15

Daniel Rohrbough, 15

Dave Sanders, 47

Rachel Scott, 17

Isaiah Shoels, 18

John Tomlin, 16

Lauren Townsend, 18

Kyle Valesquez. 16