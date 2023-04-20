Skip to Content
Pueblo Police warn of scammers impersonating law enforcement, using real names

PPD

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) is warning the community of scammers using the names of real law enforcement officers over the phone and asking for money to clear warrants for failing to appear for jury duty.

No law enforcement agency will ask anyone to pay fees or fines over the phone.

The PPD said the scammers are asking victims to pay with gift cards and once the victim provides the numbers on the card, law enforcement can't track the transactions.

If you ever have doubts about a phone call from an alleged law enforcement agency, contact that agency directly. Never give your personal or financial information to anyone over the phone.

Tyler Dumas

Tyler is a Digital Content Producer for KRDO

