Pueblo Police searching for endangered teen runaway

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Pueblo Police Department is trying to find an endangered teen runaway.

Police are searching for 17-year-old Mariah Grine. She's believed to be on the city's south side near Lakeview Ave. and Acero Ave.

She's described as being 5’0”, 120lbs, with dark brown hair, and brown eyes. Mariah also has a scab under her lip.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Julee Quintana at 719-320-6045. She is listed as a runaway, and the police want to ensure her safety.

