Pueblo Police Dept. launching internal investigation into 2022 assault investigation

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) announced Thursday that it is launching an internal investigation into the circumstance surrounding an investigation, or lack thereof, into an assault that occurred in September of 2022.

According to the PPD, while conducting an investigation concerning an assault that occurred on September 14, 2022, in the 500 block of E. 8th St., the PPD became aware that police officers

investigating this incident were given access to the video of the assault on September 19, 2022.

The PPD said that due to technical difficulties, the investigating officer was not able to view the video or

download the content as evidence and no further follow-up was conducted.

Chief of Police, Chris Noeller said this was a mistake, was unacceptable, and the circumstances of this situation are being investigated.

“We are working to determine why our policies and procedures were not followed in this case. We strive to provide the best service possible to the citizens and community. We will learn from this experience and apply those lessons into the future," Noeller said.

In the announcement Thursday, the PPD said it has received calls concerning off-duty Pueblo officers being involved in the assault. The department says this is not true and at no time were any Pueblo Police officers involved with the assault in question.

According to the PPD, detectives are continuing to look into the 2022 assault as an active criminal investigation.