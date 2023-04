COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Fire Department pulled one person from an overturned vehicle following a crash Thursday evening.

According to CSFD, crews responded to the accident at Bear Run Pt. and Tutt Blvd. at 5:18 p.m. One person was trapped.

CSFD

At 5:37 p.m., CSFD said the trapped person was pulled from the vehicle and taken to a hospital.