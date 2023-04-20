Man arrested for allegedly attempting to run someone over at track meet in Walsenburg

HUERFANO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Huerfano County Sheriff's Office (HCSO) reported Thursday afternoon that early in the day they responded to a call of a person trying to run students over during at track meet at the Huerfano School District sports complex.

According to the HCSO, when deputies were responding to the scene, they learned the suspect was at the John Mall High School parking in Walsenburg. Upon arriving at the scene, the sheriff cleared the parking lot and the suspect was taken into custody.

The suspect has been identified as 42-year-old Jose Mendez.

The HCSO said witnesses and one uninjured victim told them that Mendez began arguing with someone at the track meet and then attempted to run them over, but was unsuccessful.

Mendez was arrested on multiple, at this time, unspecified charges, as well as several warrants from other counties, the HCSO said.

The HCSO said Mendez is the parent of a student at the track meet.