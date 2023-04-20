Skip to Content
Gageby Creek Fire in Bent County more than doubled overnight, now 4,450 acres

KRDO

BENT COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- According to an update Thursday morning, the Gageby Creek Fire in Bent County has more than doubled in size.

The Bent County Sheriff's Office said the fire is now 4,450 acres, up roughly 1,800 acres Wednesday. The fire remains at 40% containment.

The fire, burning east of the town of Las Animas, began near County Road JJ and County Road 19 Tuesday.

While no structures are currently threatened, the strong winds have made the fire difficult to control.

