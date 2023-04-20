Colorado Springs Police release bodycam footage showing deadly shooting in Citadel Mall

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Police Department released body-worn camera footage showing a shooting at the Citadel Mall that ended in the death of a 19-year-old.

On April 3, the El Paso County Sheriff's Office said CSPD fugitive detectives followed a suspect to the Citadel Mall.

When trying to approach the suspect, who had then met up with four other individuals, he ran back into the Burlington Coat Factory store. Officers followed the suspect, identified as 19-year-old Brandon Harris, back into the mall.

That's where the released body-camera footage picks up.

In the video, officers begin chasing Harris into the mall. One officer begins screaming, "He's got a gun. He's got a gun. He's got a gun."

As officers pursued him through the store, the footage shows police telling civilians to get down. According to CSPD, officers repeatedly told Harris to get on the ground and drop the gun. Officers can be heard saying those commands in the footage.

According to CSPD, Harris fired one round in the direction of the officers, hitting merchandise on the shelves.

That's when one officer fired three rounds at Harris but did not hit him.

According to CSPD, Harris died from a "self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head." Security footage from the store shows Harris pointing the gun at his head. An officer in the footage can be heard saying, "He shot himself."

After his body hit the floor, officers began providing medical aid, and first responders were requested.

His official cause of death has not been determined, but CSPD said if the El Paso County Coroner's Office "determines Harris's death was suicide, Colorado law does not require the investigation to be reviewed by the District Attorney's Office for a determination on whether the officer's use of force complied with Colorado law."

KRDO has reached out to the coroner's office. Officials said the autopsy is not complete

The El Paso County Sheriff's Office did take over the investigation into this shooting.

To watch the released body-worn camera footage click here. Warning, the video is graphic.