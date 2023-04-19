Unidentified pickup involved in hit-and-run Fort Collins, Colorado

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (KRDO) – The Colorado Bureau of Investigations (CBI) is alerting the community about a pickup truck that hit a pedestrian in Fort Collins.

Around 11:39 p.m. on Tuesday, April 18, CBI reported a dark colored Chevrolet Colorado pickup was traveling Eastbound on the 900 Block of West Mulberry Street when the pickup hit a pedestrian crossing the street.

The victim, was crossing the street around South Washington Street when they were hit, according to CBI, and the pickup left the scene going Eastbound on Mulberry Street.

According to CBI, there is damage to the front driver’s side of the vehicle.

Anyone with information is asked to call Fort Collins Police at 970-221-6540.