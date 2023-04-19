UCHealth opens Forensic Center of Excellence for patients who experienced abuse

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) – UCHealth Memorial Hospital Central is opening a first-of-its-kind medical unit that will provide forensic nursing care to patients who have experienced sexual or physical assault and any other type of abuse.

The new ‘Forensic Center of Excellence’ was funded through a $3 million grant from the Colorado Division for Criminal Justice and features five examination rooms and houses an expanded forensic telehealth program that will support rural hospitals and clinics across the state region.

UCHealth states this is to help ensure patients who have experienced violence or abuse can receive care anywhere from their local communities.

According to UCHealth, before, most patients were seen at Memorial Hospital Central and there was only one examination room in the emergency department dedicated to medical forensic services.

Now, UCHealth says the newly 3,700 square-foot Center will not only be a quieter and calmer environment but "wants it to feel like a protected space where patients feel safe."

In addition to the new partnership with the rural telehealth programs, Memorial Hospital is also responsible for the Colorado SANE and SAFE Project from 2022 that helps train medical professionals across Colorado to care for victims of abuse.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony and tour of the new facility will occur at the UCHealth Memorial Hospital Central at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, April 19.

The new unit is expected to open to patients the week of Monday, April 24.