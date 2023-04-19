Strong winds reduce containment, expand size of Gageby Creek Fire in Bent County

BENT COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Wind gusts of 40 mph Wednesday afternoon fueled an increase in the size of the Gageby Creek Fire to nearly 1,800 acres and reduced containment from 50% to 40%.

However, authorities expected calmer winds by late afternoon; around 60 firefighters responded to the blaze in Arkansas River bottomland east of the town of Las Animas and south of the intersection of county roads JJ and 19.

No structures have been threatened and there is no immediate danger or need for evacuation alerts, authorities said; but they added that strong, swirling winds have made the fire difficult to control.

This is the latest and largest of at least three wildfires this spring that have charred areas of U.S. 50 between Lamar and La Junta; authorities say that the cause of the Gageby Creek Fire is unknown.

A helicopter and two fixed-wing planes continued to drop water on the fire from nearby John Martin Reservoir.