Skip to Content
Top Stories
By
New
Published 6:20 AM

Shots fired at Memorial Park Skate Park; investigation now underway

MGN

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) – Officers with the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) are investigating a shooting that took place at Memorial Park on the 1700 Block of East Pikes Peak Avenue. 

Officers were dispatched around 8:54 p.m. last night on Monday, April 18, on reports of shots being fired at the Memorial Park Skate Park. 

Officers reported not locating any victims at the time but found evidence of shots being fired. 

On April 19, at 12:22 a.m., CSPD received a call of a victim that had transported himself to the hospital for a non-life-threatening gun injury. 

It is not determined whether or not these two cases are related but an ongoing investigation is now active and in place. 

CSPD is asking anyone with information that was witness to these events to call the Colorado Springs Police Department at (719)-444-7000 or call Crime Stoppers to remain anonymous at 1-888-222-8477. 

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Jaleesia Fobbs

Jaleesia is a Digital Content and Weekend Broadcast Producer for GMC.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content