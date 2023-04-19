Shots fired at Memorial Park Skate Park; investigation now underway

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) – Officers with the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) are investigating a shooting that took place at Memorial Park on the 1700 Block of East Pikes Peak Avenue.

Officers were dispatched around 8:54 p.m. last night on Monday, April 18, on reports of shots being fired at the Memorial Park Skate Park.

Officers reported not locating any victims at the time but found evidence of shots being fired.

On April 19, at 12:22 a.m., CSPD received a call of a victim that had transported himself to the hospital for a non-life-threatening gun injury.

It is not determined whether or not these two cases are related but an ongoing investigation is now active and in place.

CSPD is asking anyone with information that was witness to these events to call the Colorado Springs Police Department at (719)-444-7000 or call Crime Stoppers to remain anonymous at 1-888-222-8477.