Pueblo Co. Sheriff’s Office attempting to identify suspected credit card thieves

PCSO

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Pueblo County Sheriff's Office (PCSO) is asking for the public's help in identifying two suspected credit card thieves.

According to the PCSO, the man and woman seen above used stolen credit cards at several local stores over the past month.

If you know who these people are, you are asked to contact the PCSO at (719) 583-6250 or call Crime Stoppers at (719) 542-STOP (7867) or visit them online at www.pueblocrimestoppers.com.

