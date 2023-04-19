Pueblo Co. Clerk & Recorder says ballots sent to ineligible voters for special district elections in May

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Pueblo County Clerk and Recorder (PCCR) issued a statement Wednesday regarding special district election ballots that were sent out to intelligible voters.

According to the PCCR, ballots for the May elections in the Pueblo West Metropolitan District, Colorado City Metropolitan District, and Pueblo Rural Fire District were sent to 16 and 17-year-olds who are not eligible to vote.

The PCCR says that lists of eligible voters were provided to these three special districts to assist with elections. The voter lists contained all voters registered in their respective districts and therefore included 16 and 17-year-olds who are not eligible to vote. When a person obtains a driver’s license in Colorado, they are automatically registered to vote. This includes pre-registration for 16 and 17-year-olds, though they are not eligible to vote until they turn 18.

According to the PCCR, updated lists were sent to the special districts as soon as the error was noticed and processes have been put in place to ensure this situation does not happen again.