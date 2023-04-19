Skip to Content
Published 11:57 AM

Power outage in Clear Creek County; calls being diverted to Gilpin County

CLEAR CREEK COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- A regional outage is affecting 911 calls from going in and out in Clear Creek County.

Officials are asking residents to call (303)-679-2393 for help if needed.

Clear Creek County representatives say it is important for crews to be able to respond to calls for help to keep the community safe and is asking for patience as they work to provide updates on the outage.

Jaleesia Fobbs

Jaleesia is a Digital Content and Weekend Broadcast Producer for GMC.

