Power outage in Clear Creek County; calls being diverted to Gilpin County
CLEAR CREEK COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- A regional outage is affecting 911 calls from going in and out in Clear Creek County.
Officials are asking residents to call (303)-679-2393 for help if needed.
Clear Creek County representatives say it is important for crews to be able to respond to calls for help to keep the community safe and is asking for patience as they work to provide updates on the outage.
UPDATE: 911 Calls are being routed to Gilpin County who is then relaying it to us. You can either call 911 or 303-679-2393 for help. https://t.co/e3KqPV1CDP— Clear Creek County, Colorado (@ClearCreekCoGov) April 19, 2023