Phil Long EVOutlet celebrates Earth Day with Electric Vehicle Ride and Drive Event
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) – To celebrate Earth Day this year, Phil Long EVOutlet is hosting an Earth Day Clinic and Electric Vehicle Ride and Drive event to educate a new generation of drivers on the benefits of owning an electric vehicle.
The Electric Vehicle Ride and Drive Event will occur Monday, April 24, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the University of Colorado at Colorado Springs (UCCS) and the event comes in collaboration with the college’s Sustainability Department.
Students and staff at UCCS will have the opportunity to test drive a variety of electric vehicles and experience the latest innovations in electric vehicle technology.
The event is free to the public with no required registration and representatives from Kangaroo Coffee, Food to Power, and Drive Clean Colorado will all be onsite for the event to discuss their efforts to promote environmental friendliness.
