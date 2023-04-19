Skip to Content
Top Stories
By
New
Published 10:27 AM

Missing Indigenous Person Alert:16-year-old last seen in Denver, Colorado

CBI

DENVER, Colo. (KRDO) – The Colorado Bureau of Investigations (CBI) is sending out an alert for a missing indigenous 16-year-old female. 

Mariya Crespin, was last seen Sunday, March 19, leaving the 300 Block of South Meade Street in Denver, Colorado. 

She has brown hair, brown eyes, 5’2, and weighs around 145 pounds. 

She is affiliated with the Dakota Tribe.

The Denver Police Department (DPD) is asking the community to call 720-913-2000 or 911 if you or anyone you know has information regarding the whereabouts of Crespin.

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Jaleesia Fobbs

Jaleesia is a Digital Content and Weekend Broadcast Producer for GMC.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content