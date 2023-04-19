Missing Indigenous Person Alert:16-year-old last seen in Denver, Colorado

DENVER, Colo. (KRDO) – The Colorado Bureau of Investigations (CBI) is sending out an alert for a missing indigenous 16-year-old female.

Mariya Crespin, was last seen Sunday, March 19, leaving the 300 Block of South Meade Street in Denver, Colorado.

She has brown hair, brown eyes, 5’2, and weighs around 145 pounds.

She is affiliated with the Dakota Tribe.

The Denver Police Department (DPD) is asking the community to call 720-913-2000 or 911 if you or anyone you know has information regarding the whereabouts of Crespin.