Discovery Canyon Campus hosts its first Wish Week to help raise $30,000

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) – The Discovery Canyon Campus schools are working together to host their first Wish Week.

The goal is to help raise $30,000 for Make-A-Wish to help grant wishes to four Colorado children with critical illnesses.

Friday, April 21, at 8:30 a.m., all schools on the Discovery Canyon Campus will come together for a spirit assembly to celebrate their featured wish kid, 18-year-old Ethan, who is a student at Discovery Canyon Campus High School and who is suffering from kidney disease.

Ethan wishes to visit California and Disneyland and will be in attendance with his family at the assembly where he will be celebrated by his fellow classmates.