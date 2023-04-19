Canyons & Plains receives Colorado Tourism Grant to create Santa Fe Trail Website

LA JUNTA, Colo. (KRDO) – The Colorado Office of Tourism is awarding a $20,000 Tourism Management Grant to Southeast Colorado's Canyons & Plains Regional Heritage Taskforce to enhance visitations through the creation of a Santa Fe Trail Scenic & Historic Byway online micro-site.

The grant will allow Canyons & Plains to produce a micro-site to provide visitors with online information about traveling to the Santa Fe Trail Byway.

The award was one of 22 grants given out, according to the Colorado Tourism Office (CTO), and it helps to provide funding for tourism-related projects that develop, enhance, or manage visitor experiences in Colorado.

The program is offered annually through CTO and grant recipients are selected by an evaluation committee based on a competitive process that includes: