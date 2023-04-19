$5000 Reward for anyone with information on burglary at Bam Bam Firearms & Sporting Goods in Pueblo, Colorado

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) – The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) is seeking help on behalf of the The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF) to locate the parties responsible for the theft of firearms from Bam Bam Firearms & Sporting Goods.

PPD is working in conjunction with ATF and the National Shooting Sports Foundation (NSSF) to offer a reward for anyone with information leading to the arrest and conviction of the suspects.

Monday, April 17, around 3:40 a.m., PPD responded to a report of a burglary on the 2000 Block of Columbia Drive where Bam Bam Firearms & Sporting Goods were located.

ATF Industry Operations and Investigators also responded to the report and are now conducting an investigation into exactly how many firearms were stolen from the inventory.

ATF is now offering a reward of up to $2,500 which will be matched by NSSF for a total reward of $5,000.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact any one of the following: