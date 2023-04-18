Skip to Content
Pueblo Police attempting to identify home invasion suspect

PPD

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) is asking for the public's help in identifying a suspect from a home invasion in the 1300 block of Beech Street and an armed robbery case.

The PPD said the suspect in these cases, seen above, walks with a limp and may be using the vehicle also seen in the picture above.

If you have any information on this suspect, contact the PPD at (719) 553-2502. If you would like to remain anonymous, contact Pueblo Crime Stoppers at (719) 542-STOP (719-542-7867) or visit http://pueblocrimestoppers.com. If your information leads to a felony arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward.

