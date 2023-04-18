Pueblo man arrested on arson and domestic violence charges

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- On Monday, April 17, the Pueblo Police Department (PPD) responded to the 0 block of Mersey Court for a reported structure fire.

The PPD said officers were at the same residence on April 15 investigating a felony criminal mischief and domestic violence case.

The Pueblo Fire Department determined the fire on Monday was arson.

The PPD said 41-year-old Austin Gelsinger is the suspect in both cases at this residence and he was arrested Monday several hours after officers responded to the fire.

Gelsinger was booked on charges of felony criminal mischief, domestic violence, arson, and another domestic violence charge stemming from the incident on the 17th.