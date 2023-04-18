Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office accepting medications in Drug Take Back on April 22

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Pueblo County Sheriff's Office is once again teaming up with the Drug Enforcement Administration for a Drug Take Back this weekend.

Saturday, April 22, the sheriff's office is collecting unwanted, unused, and expired prescription medication. The drugs are accepted anonymously and are disposed of safely.

Items that cannot be accepted include needles, any illicit or street drugs, and pressurized containers.

The drug take-back lasts from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the following locations:

Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office West Sub-Station, 320 Joe Martinez Blvd.

Pueblo Rural Fire Station, 29912 U.S. Highway 50 E (between Wago Drive and 30th Lane)

Valley Health Mart Pharmacy, 4493 Bent Brothers Blvd. Colorado City

The National Drug Take Back happens twice a year, in April and October.

For more information about the program, click here.