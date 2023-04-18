Police say homeless person rigged booby traps in Downtown Colorado Springs building

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Officers are responding to a barricaded "subject" near downtown Colorado Springs Tuesday afternoon.

According to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD), this is in the 100 block of Webber St.

CSPD told a KRDO crew on scene that they believe there is a homeless individual barricaded inside the building and that person rigged electrical booby traps. Colorado Springs has cut electricity in the area while officers attempt to remove the person.

People are asked to avoid the area so officers can investigate. According to CSPD, this is an isolated incident and this isn't a threat to the public.

This is a developing story.