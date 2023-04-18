Skip to Content
Top Stories
By
Updated
today at 2:50 PM
Published 1:28 PM

Police say homeless person rigged booby traps in Downtown Colorado Springs building

KRDO

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Officers are responding to a barricaded "subject" near downtown Colorado Springs Tuesday afternoon.

According to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD), this is in the 100 block of Webber St.

CSPD told a KRDO crew on scene that they believe there is a homeless individual barricaded inside the building and that person rigged electrical booby traps. Colorado Springs has cut electricity in the area while officers attempt to remove the person.

People are asked to avoid the area so officers can investigate. According to CSPD, this is an isolated incident and this isn't a threat to the public.

This is a developing story.

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

KRDO News

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content