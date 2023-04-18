North Creek Fire 100% contained near Beulah Valley

BEULAH VALLEY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Tuesday, the U.S. Forest Service announced the North Creek Fire is 100% contained.

According to officials, the fire burning west of Pueblo was contained as of 3 p.m. Tuesday. While containment is at 100% now, light smoke may still be visible due to interior fuels smoldering.

Crews will continue patrolling the North Creek Fire throughout the week.

The fire began on Saturday, April 15 at 12:39 p.m. Officials determined the fire was human-caused, reportedly started by a hunter's campfire.