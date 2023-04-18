Skip to Content
Top Stories
By
New
Published 3:55 PM

North Creek Fire 100% contained near Beulah Valley

April 17, 2023, 7 p.m.
U.S. Forest Service
April 17, 2023, 7 p.m.

BEULAH VALLEY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Tuesday, the U.S. Forest Service announced the North Creek Fire is 100% contained.

According to officials, the fire burning west of Pueblo was contained as of 3 p.m. Tuesday. While containment is at 100% now, light smoke may still be visible due to interior fuels smoldering.

Crews will continue patrolling the North Creek Fire throughout the week.

The fire began on Saturday, April 15 at 12:39 p.m. Officials determined the fire was human-caused, reportedly started by a hunter's campfire.

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

KRDO News

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content