Skip to Content
Top Stories
By
New
today at 11:15 AM
Published 11:24 AM

New Colorado Springs City Council members sworn in

April 18, 2023
CSFD
April 18, 2023

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Tuesday, the newly elected Colorado Springs City Council members were sworn in.

The new council members were sworn in on the Colorado Springs Pioneers Museum's south lawn. During the ceremony, the new District 3 and at large council members were sworn in.

These new local leaders were elected during the April 4 Colorado Springs General Municipal Election.

At 2 p.m., the City Council will also hold a special meeting in council chambers at City Hall to elect a new council president and president pro-tempore.

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

KRDO News

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content