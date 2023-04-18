New Colorado Springs City Council members sworn in

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Tuesday, the newly elected Colorado Springs City Council members were sworn in.

The new council members were sworn in on the Colorado Springs Pioneers Museum's south lawn. During the ceremony, the new District 3 and at large council members were sworn in.

These new local leaders were elected during the April 4 Colorado Springs General Municipal Election.

At 2 p.m., the City Council will also hold a special meeting in council chambers at City Hall to elect a new council president and president pro-tempore.