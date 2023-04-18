Skip to Content
Man wanted out of Pueblo County arrested in Walsenburg, found with suspected fentanyl

HCSO

WALSENBURG, Colo. (KRDO) -- A wanted man faces additional charges after he was arrested during a traffic stop in Huerfano County.

According to the Huerfano County Sheriff's Department, Collin Jerrold Panfile was arrested Sunday evening in a Loaf 'N Jug parking lot in Walsenburg.

During the arrest, deputies found suspected fentanyl in a "distribution amount."

Panfile was already wanted by the Department of Corrections and the Pueblo Police Department for an Escape felony conviction, obstructing police/firearm, and unauthorized absence.

Due to the suspected fentanyl, the sheriff's department said Panfile was charged with Possession of Drug Paraphernal, Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance, and Unlawful Dist/Manu/Disp/Sale/Poss.

KRDO News

