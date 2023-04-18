Skip to Content
Fox kit saved from window well in Jefferson County

JCSO

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- A fox kit is safe thanks to the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office Animal Control team.

According to the sheriff's office, the roughly month-old kit was trapped in a window well. After being rescued, the kit was taken to a wildlife rehabilitation center.

The sheriff's office said the kit will be released back into the wild once it is old enough.

JCSO

The JCSO said this is a reminder for people to be aware that spring brings baby wildlife. People are asked to keep pets away from these young animals and not to intervene with baby wildlife.

If you have concerns about an animal that might be abandoned or sick, you're asked to contact your local animal control or Colorado Parks and Wildlife.

