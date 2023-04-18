Fort Carson to honor volunteers with annual award ceremony

FORT CARSON, Colo. (KRDO) -- Not all heroes earn that distinction on the battlefield.

Each and every year, the folks at Fort Carson make sure to recognize some other heroes doing great work right here at home.

Wednesday, the 4th Infantry Division will hold its annual volunteer award recognition ceremony.

There are an estimated 6,000 volunteers at Fort Carson. They are the lifeblood of services like the American Red Cross, Army Community Service, and Soldier & Family Readiness.

To all those working behind the scenes to keep our army running strong, thank you for your service.