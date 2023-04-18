Fire at Colorado Gator Farm in Mosca, several animals did not survive

ALAMOSA COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- A portion of the Colorado Gator Farm in Mosca, just outside Alamosa, burned down.

According to the Mosca-Hopper Fire Department, crews responded to the alligator farm at 4:35 a.m. Tuesday. The Alamosa Fire Department responded with mutual aid at 4:53 a.m.

At the scene, crews found a section of the structure had burned and some animals inside did die.

According to a Facebook post by the Colorado Gator Farm, they reported the fire at 4:30 a.m. in the reptile barn. While no humans were hurt, most of the animals inside lost their lives.

Most of the rescue snakes, lizards, tortoises, parrots, and cats perished. The Mosca-Hopper Fire Department was able to save three dwarf caimans and several turtles and tortoises.

According to the post, the other alligators and crocodiles outside the building are fine and so are the animals in the fish building.

In the post, officials with the Colorado Gator Farm said they're devastated but focusing on the positive and the hundreds of other animals that need their care right now. They did say prayers are appreciated.

At this time, officials believe this was an electrical fire that started around a breaker panel in the building.

This is a developing story. KRDO is working on reaching out to the owners and whether or not there is anything the community can do to help the Colorado Gator Farm during this difficult time.