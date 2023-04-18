Skip to Content
Top Stories
By
New
Published 4:15 PM

Body of missing Pagosa Springs man found in Lake Pagosa

Archuleta County, CO Sheriff's Office

PAGOSA SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI) announced the body of a missing 22-year-old man from Pagosa Springs was found in a lake.

According to the CBI, the Archuleta County Sheriff's Office requested help in a missing person investigation on Monday, April 17.

The man, 22-year-old Jeremiah Villarreal, was reported missing Monday. He was last seen early Sunday morning.

Tuesday, the CBI said Villarreal's body was found in Lake Pagosa by the Colorado Parks and Wildlife Marine Evidence Recovery Team at 11:55 a.m.

His next of kin has been notified.

The CBI said the investigation into his death is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Archuleta County Sheriff's Office at 970-731-2160.

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

KRDO News

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content