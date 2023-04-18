Body of missing Pagosa Springs man found in Lake Pagosa

PAGOSA SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI) announced the body of a missing 22-year-old man from Pagosa Springs was found in a lake.

According to the CBI, the Archuleta County Sheriff's Office requested help in a missing person investigation on Monday, April 17.

The man, 22-year-old Jeremiah Villarreal, was reported missing Monday. He was last seen early Sunday morning.

Tuesday, the CBI said Villarreal's body was found in Lake Pagosa by the Colorado Parks and Wildlife Marine Evidence Recovery Team at 11:55 a.m.

His next of kin has been notified.

The CBI said the investigation into his death is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Archuleta County Sheriff's Office at 970-731-2160.