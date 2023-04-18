Attorney discusses complaints against 11th Judicial District Attorney related to Morphew murder case

DENVER, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Denver attorney who represented Barry Morphew, the Chaffee County man who was accused of murdering his wife, is holding a press conference to discuss the ongoing controversy surrounding District Attorney Linda Stanley and the 11th Judicial District Attorney's Office.

Over the last several weeks, 13 Investigates uncovered 33 separate criminal cases with allegations of discovery violations in them.

The murder case against Morphew was dismissed without prejudice after repeated discovery violations leading to the prosecution's expert witness being barred from testifying.

His attorney, Iris Eytan, filed an 83-page complaint against seven Fremont County prosecutors, including Stanley, to the Attorney Regulation Counsel (ARC) on April 10, 2023.

