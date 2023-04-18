Skip to Content
Top Stories
By
New
Published 10:57 AM

Attorney discusses complaints against 11th Judicial District Attorney related to Morphew murder case

KRDO

DENVER, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Denver attorney who represented Barry Morphew, the Chaffee County man who was accused of murdering his wife, is holding a press conference to discuss the ongoing controversy surrounding District Attorney Linda Stanley and the 11th Judicial District Attorney's Office.

Over the last several weeks, 13 Investigates uncovered 33 separate criminal cases with allegations of discovery violations in them.

The murder case against Morphew was dismissed without prejudice after repeated discovery violations leading to the prosecution's expert witness being barred from testifying.

His attorney, Iris Eytan, filed an 83-page complaint against seven Fremont County prosecutors, including Stanley, to the Attorney Regulation Counsel (ARC) on April 10, 2023.

The press conference is expected to begin at noon. Watch below:

Do you have a tip you want 13 investigates to look into? Email us at 13investigates@krdo.com

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Quinn Ritzdorf

Quinn is a reporter with the 13 Investigates team. Learn more about him here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content