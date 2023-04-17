Pueblo named a Tree City USA for 43rd consecutive year

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- For the 43rd consecutive year, Pueblo has been named a Tree City USA by the Arbor Day Foundation.

The distinction was awarded to the Steel City to "honor its commitment to effective urban forest management."

The Pueblo Parks and Recreation Department will celebrate Arbor Day at University Park with students from Villa Bella Expeditionary School on Thursday, April 20 at 9:00 a.m.

According to the City of Pueblo, the Pueblo Parks and Recreation Department has made the Arbor Day celebration a tradition throughout Pueblo for more than 20 years. The Tree City USA program was started in 1976 by the National Arbor Day Foundation in cooperation with the USDA Forest Service and the National Association of State Foresters. The program provides direction, technical assistance, public attention, and national recognition for urban and community forestry programs in thousands of towns and cities across the United States.

For more information about the Arbor Day celebration at University Park with Villa Bella Expeditionary School, visit www.pueblo.us/parks or call 719-553-2790.