Public meeting on April 18 to discuss demolition process for Martin Drake Power Plant

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Springs Utilities is hosting a public meeting to discuss the demolition process for the Martin Drake Power Plant.

The power plant shut down for good in September 2022.

The public meeting will include a presentation and a question-and-answer session.

At the meeting, Springs Utilities said attendees will learn more about anticipated construction/demolition activity, dust control, noise mitigation, and traffic management plans.

The meeting happens Tuesday, April 18 at the Hillside Community Center at 925 S. Institute Street from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.

To ensure adequate seating, people are asked to pre-register for the event and arrive at 5:30 p.m. To register, click here.

Approximately 60 parking spaces are available in two separate lots.

Please see the image below: