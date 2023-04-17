Skip to Content
North Creek Fire 50% contained, 50 acres burned

April 15, 2023
PCSO
BEULAH, Colo. (KRDO) -- The North Creek Fire, burning west of Pueblo, is now 50% contained, according to an 11 a.m. update.

The fire began Saturday, April 15, at 12:39 p.m. According to the U.S. Forest Service, it began burning 6.5 miles northwest of Beulah Valley.

The fire has so far burned 50 acres.

Custer County Rd. 387 remains closed at the intersection of 386. The public is asked to avoid the area.

According to officials, the North Creek Fire was caused by the campfire of a hunter. That hunter has been identified.

Very little smoke is showing Monday morning from the fire, and crews are set to continue to strengthen and secure the fire's edge.

Officials said crews will take advantage of Monday's lower temperatures and low winds ahead of Tuesday's expected Red Flag day.

