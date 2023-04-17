Skip to Content
National Weather Service warns Fire Danger increase for Monday, April 17, and Tuesday, April 18

COLORADO, USA (KRDO) – The National Weather Service is issuing a Fire Danger Warning for the Colorado State Region for Monday, April 17, from Noon to 7 p.m. and Tuesday, April 18, from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. 

Due to west winds coming from across from the San Luis Valley, warm, dry, and windy conditions are prompting a Critical Fire Weather Alert according to the weather database. 

The National Weather Service is urging the public to avoid any activities that could spark a fire for the next two days. 

