Free mouth, head, and neck cancer screenings April 18 at The Dorcy Cancer Center in Pueblo

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Dorcy Cancer Center at St. Mary-Corwin Hospital is offering free cancer screenings Tuesday, April 18.

The Dorcy Cancer Center is offering free oral, head, and neck cancer screenings from 5:30 p.m. until 7 p.m. Appointments are open to the public.

Hospital officials said the screenings are painless, non-invasive, and take less than 15 minutes.

“A simple and quick screening is imperative in being proactive and maintaining excellent oral, head, and neck health. The cancer experts at SMC encourage community members to take advantage of these complimentary screenings,” said Brenda Biggerstaff, Oncology Program Manager at the Dorcy Cancer Center, in a press release. “In most cases, oral, head, and neck cancers can be curable if detected and treated early.”

According to the National Cancer Institute, head and neck cancers account for nearly 4% of all cancers in the country

The screenings are offered at the Dorcy Cancer Center at 2004 Lake Ave.