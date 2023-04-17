Family of 13-year-old paralyzed after Citadel Mall shooting to address media after filing a lawsuit against the Mall

COLORADO SPRINGS, COLO. (KRDO) – The family of a 13-year-old who was paralyzed after being shot in a parking lot at the Citadel Mall, is announcing they have filed a lawsuit against the Citadel Mall and other parties, according to the family’s trial attorneys.

On May 22, 2022 an altercation between two groups of people occurred near the Citadel Mall food court when the incident carried over into the mall’s parking lot and both groups began shooting at each other.

According to the attorneys, 13-year-old Makayla Anderson was caught in the crossfire and was shot in the chest and is now paralyzed from the waist down.

Officials say she lost partial use of her arm and underwent multiple surgeries.

Now, Makayla’s family is filing a lawsuit against the Citadel Mall and other involved parties from the incident for “woefully inadequate security,” according to the family’s attorneys.

Makayla, her mother, and their attorneys will address the media Monday, April 17, at 11 a.m. at the DoubleTree by Hilton in Colorado Springs.

Currently, Makayla’s family is being represented by Stewart Miller Simmons Trial Attorneys , SSMK Law, and The Spinal Cord Injury Law Firm in Washington D.C.