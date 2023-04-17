Crystal Creek Reservoir on Pikes Peak being refilled with water and fish after 4 years of dam repairs

PIKES PEAK, Colo. (KRDO) -- After four years of dam repairs, Colorado Springs Utilities is finally refiling the Crystal Creek Reservoir on Pikes Peak.

Even more exciting is Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) is also refilling the reservoir with fish.

CPW said Monday that they are rebuilding the fishery and starting with brown trout. 5,000 brown trout fingerlings from the Pueblo State Fish Hatchery were released into the reservoir Monday.

The reservoir had not been stocked since August of 2018 and then was drained for dam repairs. CPW said they hope to have the reservoir open for anglers on May 1, when the North Slope Recreation Area reopens for the season.

