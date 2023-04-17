Colorado State Patrol data shows a third of construction zone crashes caused by tailgating

COLORADO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado State Patrol is reminding drivers to "give some space" to other vehicles on the roads, especially in construction zones.

In 2022, troopers investigated 1,138 crashes in construction zones across the state. According to CSP data, a third of crashes in construction zones are caused by tailgating.

The second and third top causes of crashes were due to drivers committing a lane violation in a construction zone and distracted driving.

Below is a look at the full 2022 casual factors of construction zone crashes.

CSP

“Road work can be frustrating and sometimes confusing. This is exactly why it is each driver’s responsibility to stay focused on the task of driving while following traffic rules,” stated Col. Matthew C. Packard, chief of the Colorado State Patrol, in a press release. “There is no other way to say this - people’s lives are depending on you. Construction zones require extra caution”

This reminder comes off as National Work Zone Awareness Week kicks off, which will trigger an increase in road construction projects across the state. The week began Monday, April 17.