Body pulled from the Arkansas River identified as an 18-year-old from Canon City, death ruled accidental

CAÑON CITY, Colo. (KRDO) -- An investigation is underway after a body was found in the Arkansas River in Fremont County.

On April 14, officers with the Cañon City Police Department (CCPD) were dispatched to the area of Centennial Park. At the scene, police found the body of 18-year-old Giovonni Banks.

On Monday, April 17, the CCPD provided an update saying that after an autopsy was performed, findings support the notion that Banks' death was accidental and was ruled as such by the medical examiner. No further information regarding the circumstances of his death has been released at this time.

The investigation is ongoing, anyone with information is asked to contact the Cañon City Police Department's Investigation Division.

Editor's Note, a previous version of this article said foul play was suspected, this has since been changed