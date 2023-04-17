Skip to Content
Body pulled from Arkansas River in Cañon City identified, foul play suspected

CAÑON CITY, Colo. (KRDO) -- An investigation is underway after a body was found in the Arkansas River in Fremont County.

On April 14, officers with the Cañon City Police Department were dispatched to the area of Centennial Park. At the scene, police found the body of 18-year-old Giovonni Banks.

Police have yet to release an official cause of death but said foul play is suspected. It's unclear how long Banks' body was in the water or how he was put there.

The investigation is ongoing, anyone with information is asked to contact the Cañon City Police Department's Investigation Division.

