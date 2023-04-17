38th annual Space Symposium starts Monday at The Broadmoor in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Organizers expect a second straight year of record attendance at the annual Space Symposium, an international event that brings aerospace experts and leaders together to discuss and plan for space operations, policy and programs.

Space Foundation

According to organizers, around 14,000 people from more than 40 countries are attending the event, exceeding 11,000 attendees who participated last year.

Preliminary events for the Symposium began Saturday, with the regular schedule of presentations and displays beginning Monday and continuing through Thursday.

For this year's agenda, visit: https://www.spacesymposium.org/agenda/.

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Symposium was scaled back rescheduled to mid-fall in 2020, and to late August in 2021, before returning to its normal schedule last year.

Finding enough space for increased participation may be a challenge this year, as organizers barely found enough for last year's event.