WATCH LIVE: Officials discuss special operation to find missing kids and fugitives in Pueblo

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Friday morning, a press conference is being held in Pueblo to discuss a recent operation in the community.

According to the 10th Judicial District Attorney's Office, multiple law enforcement agencies - including the Pueblo Police Department and the Pueblo County Sheriff's Office - teamed up for an operation conducted in the community to locate missing children and fugitives.

Watch the stream below for the press conference where officials are expected to discuss the operation:

