Two Colorado Springs drivers charged in February death of pedestrian

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Two Colorado Springs drivers have been charged in connection to the death of a pedestrian.

On February 8, officers responded to a crash at the intersection of Fountain Blvd. and Jetwing. Dr. According to the police, a crash involved a pedestrian and two vehicles.

The pedestrian, 55-year-old Joseph Rector, did not survive.

On April 11, one of the drivers was served a traffic summons for their involvement in the crash. The driver, 23-year-old Caleb Zarkovacki, was served and released on a traffic summons on the charges of Careless Driving, resulting in death, and Speed Limits.

On April 13, the other driver involved in this traffic crash was also charged. That driver, 23-year-old Kyle Rolofson, was served and released on a traffic summons on the charges of Careless Driving, resulting in Death and Speed limits.

According to CSPD, both drivers were driving "well above the speed limit" when both vehicles hit the victim.