Scammer is calling Pueblo residents, claiming to be with the sheriff’s office

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Pueblo County residents are warned of a recent telephone scam where the caller is impersonating the sheriff's office.

According to the Pueblo County Sheriff's Office, someone is calling residents claiming to be a deputy and saying the resident has a warrant and requesting payment.

The sheriff's office wants people to know they don't make those kinds of phone calls and would never process payments for warrants by phone.

The PCSO wants residents to remember to never give personal or financial information over the phone. IF you're unsure whether a call you receive is legitimate, call the sheriff's office for verification.