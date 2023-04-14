Arrest made in 2022 murder of Colorado Springs man found dead near MLK Bypass

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Police arrested a man in connection to a November 2022 murder in Colorado Springs.

On November 7, 2022, officers found the body of a man near S. Union Blvd. and the MLK Bypass around 3:06 a.m.

Based on the obvious trauma and external injuries, detectives with the Colorado Springs Police Department's Homicide/Assault Unit responded.

The victim was identified as 45-year-old Ricky Keiser, a resident of Colorado Springs. His death was the 42nd homicide investigation of 2022 in Colorado Springs.

In February 2023, detectives obtained an arrest warrant for Murder in the first degree for Eric Felix.

He was finally arrested on April 13, 2023, for Keiser's murder.