PARK COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The 403 Fire was turned back to local authorities Friday at 8 a.m. after reaching 100% containment Thursday night.

At 9:46 p.m. Thursday, the Teller County Sheriff's Office announced the 403 Fire was contained 100%.

There are still points of heat inside the perimeter, with visible smoke from the blackened area.

Officials said Thursday's update was the final update on the 403 Fire unless there's a significant change.