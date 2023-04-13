Search for missing at-risk 14-year-old last seen Thursday morning in Old Colorado City area

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Police are searching for a missing and at-risk teen who was last seen early Thursday morning.

According to the Colorado Springs Police Department, 14-year-old Wednesday Phairchyld, who goes by “Max,” went missing around 3 a.m. April 13, in the Old Colorado City area.

The teen was last seen wearing a blue hoodie, gray sweats, and teal shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact 719-444-7000.