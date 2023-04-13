Skip to Content
Top Stories
By
New
today at 1:56 PM
Published 2:05 PM

Pueblo District 60 holding career fair on April 14 to hire for multiple positions

District 60

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Friday, April 14, Pueblo School District 60 is holding a career fair.

The Career Fair is happening at Central High School in the gymnasium.

The district is looking to hire teachers, special education teachers, tutors, substitutes, counselors, and more. According to a district spokesperson, Career Fair applicants could receive a job off on the spot.

The Career Fair begins at 8 a.m. and will run through 1 p.m.

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories
Author Profile Photo

KRDO News

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content