Pueblo District 60 holding career fair on April 14 to hire for multiple positions

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Friday, April 14, Pueblo School District 60 is holding a career fair.

The Career Fair is happening at Central High School in the gymnasium.

The district is looking to hire teachers, special education teachers, tutors, substitutes, counselors, and more. According to a district spokesperson, Career Fair applicants could receive a job off on the spot.

The Career Fair begins at 8 a.m. and will run through 1 p.m.